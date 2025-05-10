Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.31 Million Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,228 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,794 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,555,115 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $307,876,000 after buying an additional 7,610,709 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ADT by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,574,011 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $238,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,502 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,824,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ADT by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,453,811 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $148,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,056 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,843,323 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $74,927,000 after purchasing an additional 523,333 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $8.44.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. ADT had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. ADT’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

