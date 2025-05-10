Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $264,000 Position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,410 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,053,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,117,000 after buying an additional 267,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,949,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,737,000 after acquiring an additional 369,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,787,000 after acquiring an additional 148,660 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,085,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,926,000 after purchasing an additional 671,881 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VERA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.28. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $51.61. The company has a quick ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 13.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.72.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

