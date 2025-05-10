NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Decreased by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 210,916 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.5% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,650,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,965,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,358 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,627,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,326,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,897 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 49,294 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.96.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $116.65 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

