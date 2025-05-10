Citigroup Lowers Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $102.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $76.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.04 and a 200-day moving average of $96.64. Entegris has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $773.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.75 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,524. The trade was a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. This represents a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,553,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,360,594,000 after buying an additional 351,053 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Entegris by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,194,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,108,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,463 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,014,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $445,988,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 329.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,752,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,801 shares during the period.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

