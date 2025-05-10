Barclays PLC Acquires 42,792 Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 325,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,792 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 8,813 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MicroVision by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in MicroVision by 226.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 43,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 30,362 shares during the last quarter. 30.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroVision Stock Up 4.9 %

MVIS opened at $1.21 on Friday. MicroVision, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 102.34% and a negative net margin of 1,049.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised MicroVision to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

