Barclays Lowers Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $119.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ANET. UBS Group raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.07.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $86.15 on Thursday. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.31. The firm has a market cap of $108.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $159,409.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,752.64. This represents a 15.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,748.32. This represents a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,355 shares of company stock valued at $37,216,079 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitlin John LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 335.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 415.7% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

