Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for WFG Q2 Earnings

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WFG. TD Securities reduced their target price on West Fraser Timber from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.40.

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:WFG opened at $74.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -354.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.97. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $69.48 and a 12 month high of $102.40.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.15). West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 202.9% in the first quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 166,386 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 33.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -752.94%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

