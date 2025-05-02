US Capital Advisors Estimates Targa Resources Q2 Earnings

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Targa Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 28th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.96. US Capital Advisors has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.43 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.26 EPS.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

TRGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $226.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.29.

Targa Resources Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $162.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.12. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $110.09 and a 12-month high of $218.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.46). Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 19.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,034,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,124,000 after purchasing an additional 168,602 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in Targa Resources by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 3,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth about $145,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total transaction of $429,809.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,957.74. This represents a 43.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.30, for a total value of $6,905,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,206,024.70. This represents a 29.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.69%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.