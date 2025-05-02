Defense Stocks To Consider – April 30th

Boeing, Citigroup, and Cadence Design Systems are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,558,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,031,170. Boeing has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $196.95. The company has a market capitalization of $137.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.16.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

NYSE C traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,794,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,379,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $6.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $295.53. The company had a trading volume of 686,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,433. The company has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.41 and its 200 day moving average is $282.31.

