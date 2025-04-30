Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,878 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,484,864,000 after purchasing an additional 183,610 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,434,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,757,589,000 after purchasing an additional 984,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 10.0% in the third quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,296 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2 %

AMZN stock opened at $187.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.50.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

