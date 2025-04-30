Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,060 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 908.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,992,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,531,000 after acquiring an additional 55,845,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 914.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580,677 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $292,869,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 929.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,542,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,903,000 after buying an additional 6,810,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 416,945.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,753,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,404,000 after buying an additional 3,752,505 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $101.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.99.

In related news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at $981,785.52. This trade represents a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra raised Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

