NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 2,813 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $1,205,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $180,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $763,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 54,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

DNP stock opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th.

In related news, Director Geraldine M. Mcnamara sold 11,391 shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $107,189.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,287.04. This trade represents a 68.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Stories

