Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 949,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,802 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $83,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 400.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Fred Julius Smith III purchased 9,333 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.83 per share, with a total value of $689,055.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,055.39. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 6,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $442,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 159,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,767,689.87. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Construction Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $81.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.86, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.09. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $103.69.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROAD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Construction Partners from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Stories

