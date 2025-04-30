Mariner LLC Boosts Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in MarketAxess by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 495.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 13,900.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in MarketAxess by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $221.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.40 and its 200 day moving average is $231.51. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.84 and a 1 year high of $296.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.12.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

MKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $220.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.11.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

