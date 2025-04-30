QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 809.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,686 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,497 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in QCR were worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of QCR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QCR by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in QCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on QCRH. Raymond James set a $78.00 target price on QCR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of QCR from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of QCR from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

QCR Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $65.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.03 and a 200-day moving average of $78.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.81. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.75 and a 52 week high of $96.08.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.01 million. QCR had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

QCR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QCR

In other QCR news, CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $64,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,235.92. The trade was a 2.55 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James D. Klein sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $46,242.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $31,415.20. This trade represents a 59.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Further Reading

