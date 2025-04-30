Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $81.78 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.62% of EPAM Systems worth $81,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,757,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPAM. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $251.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.44.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM Systems stock opened at $159.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.15 and a one year high of $269.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

