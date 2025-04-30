Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Shake Shack worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 566,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,522,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1,136.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James set a $145.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $88.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.70 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.71. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.93 and a fifty-two week high of $139.89.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $328.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

