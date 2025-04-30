NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $375,000 Stock Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 426.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,370 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Grab by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,021,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259,537 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Grab by 4,311.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 445,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 435,014 shares during the period. Leibman Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $937,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grab by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,707,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,220,000 after purchasing an additional 134,243 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in Grab by 764.5% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 278,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. HSBC upgraded Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $5.45 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Grab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.90 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

