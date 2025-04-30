Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 873,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,681 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.81% of Floor & Decor worth $87,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,792,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,319,000 after purchasing an additional 133,766 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,790,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,557,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 16.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,617,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,865,000 after acquiring an additional 223,332 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,464,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,037,000 after acquiring an additional 926,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,341,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,760,000 after acquiring an additional 277,826 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $72.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $126.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.71.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 target price on Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lowered Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

