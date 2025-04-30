Allianz SE Acquires New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Allianz SE purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 526,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $116,115,000. Amazon.com makes up about 3.0% of Allianz SE’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 536,932 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in Amazon.com by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 3,878 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total transaction of $1,256,648.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,434,843.92. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,125. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $187.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

