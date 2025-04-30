Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $85.35 Million Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,441,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,519 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $85,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UA. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 592.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.21. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $10.62.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

