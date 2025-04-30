Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 121,478 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,820,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of MillerKnoll worth $86,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in MillerKnoll by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 433,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 288,304 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 804,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after buying an additional 229,283 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,370,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $31.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $876.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 178.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLKN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

