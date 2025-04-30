Stage Harbor Financial LLC Has $712,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stage Harbor Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.6% of Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $187.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $1,290,770.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,265,436.64. This trade represents a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Phillip Securities downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.50.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

