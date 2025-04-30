Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,655,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.14% of SentinelOne worth $81,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of S. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,881,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,366,000 after acquiring an additional 399,056 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,788,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,494,000 after purchasing an additional 900,577 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 715.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,794,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,175,000 after purchasing an additional 70,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,534,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,661,000 after buying an additional 1,164,541 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $56,066.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 529,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,672,376.10. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $1,084,596.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,581,396 shares in the company, valued at $28,180,476.72. This represents a 3.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 502,136 shares of company stock valued at $9,896,262. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.66. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $29.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Westpark Capital decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

