BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,546 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $4,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Phillip Securities cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.50.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $187.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.90. The company has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

