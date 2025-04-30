Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 766.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,249 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.50.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $187.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total transaction of $1,290,770.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,162 shares in the company, valued at $15,265,436.64. This trade represents a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

