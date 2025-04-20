Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $6.22 Million in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGKFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $292.51 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $262.65 and a one year high of $358.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.96.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

