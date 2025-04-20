Cerity Partners LLC Has $845,000 Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. MIG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Carvana by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 43,433 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.27, for a total value of $9,089,223.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,925,665.06. The trade was a 16.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $7,545,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,681,872.70. This trade represents a 28.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,810 shares of company stock valued at $69,243,820. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of CVNA opened at $211.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 134.42 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.77 and its 200-day moving average is $221.50. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.61 and a fifty-two week high of $292.84.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVNA. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVNA

About Carvana

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.