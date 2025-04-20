Legal & General Group Plc Has $7.01 Million Stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $7,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. SRH Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 791.7% during the 4th quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IPAR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IPAR opened at $104.02 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.65 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

Inter Parfums Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.