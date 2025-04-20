Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Haemonetics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 40,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.22.

Shares of HAE opened at $57.10 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $97.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

