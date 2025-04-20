Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,207 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 351.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 113,296 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 5.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 388,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,940,000 after purchasing an additional 18,810 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 443,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 18,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 40,612 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor Trading Down 3.1 %

FORM stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $63.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 9.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $112,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,533,716. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

