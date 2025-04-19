Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,048,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,467,000 after buying an additional 205,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 47.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 717,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after buying an additional 231,271 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 314,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 148,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Integral Ad Science

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 68,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $510,912.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,339.44. The trade was a 17.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,303 shares of company stock worth $706,660. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IAS. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

