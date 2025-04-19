Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, April 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James raised HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $84.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.01 and a twelve month high of $115.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.78 and a 200 day moving average of $96.30.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $695,027.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,433,820.30. The trade was a 13.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $446,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,842.85. This represents a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,381 shares of company stock worth $1,781,432 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.