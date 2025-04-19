Cerity Partners LLC Increases Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in RH by 7,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in RH by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RH

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total transaction of $11,261,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RH from $530.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $437.00) on shares of RH in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on RH from $500.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on RH from $510.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.44.

RH Stock Performance

RH opened at $160.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44. RH has a one year low of $123.03 and a one year high of $457.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.70.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.33). RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The business had revenue of $812.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. RH’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

