Cerity Partners LLC Has $981,000 Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,222 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,363,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,593,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,812 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,155,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,138,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,135,000 after acquiring an additional 386,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,621,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,751,000 after buying an additional 269,650 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mosaic from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mosaic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mosaic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

Mosaic Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE MOS opened at $27.24 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

