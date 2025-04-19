Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,352 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 738.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 524.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ST has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

NYSE ST opened at $19.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

