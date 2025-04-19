Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TAK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TAK stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.39.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.