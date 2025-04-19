Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,162 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,943,000. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,559,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,044,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4,040.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 172,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 168,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,318,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICLN opened at $11.52 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $15.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

