Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,672 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.4% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.1% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,380,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $787,631,000 after buying an additional 588,427 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 185,781 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,287,000 after acquiring an additional 20,461 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,153 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 18,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. This represents a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $188.00 price target (down from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Stock Up 2.2 %

AAPL opened at $202.52 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.08 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.