Trexquant Investment LP Has $461,000 Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Titan Machinery by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Titan Machinery

In related news, Chairman David Joseph Meyer bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,580.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 138,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,221.68. This trade represents a 2.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 26,182 shares of company stock valued at $439,661 in the last 90 days. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Titan Machinery Trading Up 4.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42. The company has a market cap of $377.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.27. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $24.28.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TITN. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Baird R W raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

