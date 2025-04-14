Fmr LLC Has $132.24 Million Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 118.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,899 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $132,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,107,000 after buying an additional 12,822 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $637,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 target price (up from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Cavco Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CVCO opened at $469.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.19. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $331.08 and a 12-month high of $544.08.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $2.01. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cavco Industries

In other news, Director David A. Greenblatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.88, for a total transaction of $2,115,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,084,459.68. The trade was a 20.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Blount sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.18, for a total value of $1,014,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,362.48. This trade represents a 41.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,608. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

