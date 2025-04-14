Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 23,362 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,362 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Capri were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,377,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,613,000 after acquiring an additional 151,866 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $58,070,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Capri by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,688,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,736,000 after buying an additional 547,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after buying an additional 41,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rule One Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth about $2,483,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Stock Performance

Capri stock opened at $14.66 on Monday. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

Capri Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

