26,210 Shares in Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.75% of Magnera at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAGN. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Magnera in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Magnera during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Magnera in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Magnera in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Magnera in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Magnera in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Magnera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Magnera Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MAGN opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Magnera Corp has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The company has a market cap of $533.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20.

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter. Magnera had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,150.98. The trade was a 1,531.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt Begle purchased 23,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.08 per share, with a total value of $501,408.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,311.28. This trade represents a 8,495.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Magnera Company Profile

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

