ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 89.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,051 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,207,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,489,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,349,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 57,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after buying an additional 40,265 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,160,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,217,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,363,000 after acquiring an additional 270,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, CEO John C. Roche sold 200 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $35,002.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,749,892.78. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on THG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $156.07 on Monday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.66 and a 52 week high of $176.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.33.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.80%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

