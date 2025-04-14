NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.39.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $110.93 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.95 and its 200 day moving average is $130.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the third quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

