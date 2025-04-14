Fmr LLC Buys 687,675 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 91.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,438,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,675 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $151,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,825,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,955,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,814,000 after purchasing an additional 218,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 86,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.0 %

ZBH opened at $102.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.31 and a 200-day moving average of $107.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.69 and a fifty-two week high of $127.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at $915,379.20. This represents a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

