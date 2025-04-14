Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.83 Million Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,422 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWST. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.67.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CWST opened at $115.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.41 and a 12 month high of $116.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.35 and its 200-day moving average is $107.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.87%. Equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.