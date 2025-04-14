Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 2,183.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on PIPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $219.13 on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $183.58 and a 12-month high of $351.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

