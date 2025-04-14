34,749 Shares in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Titan International by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 72,612 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $7.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Titan International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $450.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TWI shares. StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Titan International in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

