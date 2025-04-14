JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 14,595.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,599,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,486,326 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 4.79% of JetBlue Airways worth $130,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Insider Transactions at JetBlue Airways

In other news, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,747.50. The trade was a 26.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nik Mittal bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $614,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,960.02. This represents a 608.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBLU. Seaport Res Ptn lowered JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.15 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.